A TOP York chef who closed both of his restaurants last year has announced his latest venture - hosting premium-priced private dinner parties at his customers' homes.

Josh Overington and his wife Victoria ran the Michelin-honoured Le Cochon Aveugle in Walmgate for nine years until its closure last November. Their sister outlet, the popular pizza and wine bar Cave du Cochon, closed last month.

At the time of closing , the couple said “this hasn’t been an easy decision to make but the time has come for us to look at some new opportunities which have come our way”.

The couple have just announced their new venture - Josh Overington at Home.

They broke the news on social media, telling fans that they could now book Josh and Victoria, who is a sommelier, to come to their home and cook an exclusive dinner for them and their guests. Prices are £125pp - with a minimum booking of four guests - for a six-course meal. Drinks are not included.

The post, on Le Cochon Aveugle's Instagram, reads: "We are excited to announce that you can now book award-winning chef and sommelier @chefjoshoverington and @vicksoverington to come to your home and cook an exclusive dinner for you and your guests!

Le Cochon Aveugle in Walmgate which closed in November 2022

"Josh and Vicky will arrive at the hosts' kitchen to prepare, cook and serve dinner to you and your guests.

"We will do all the menu preparation, bring everything with us and tidy up afterwards as well. All you need to do is invite your friends over for a celebration, relax with a glass of wine and enjoy the occasion!

"The menu will be a six course menu including snacks, our homemade sourdough, main dishes and puddings as well as an optional cheese course with Courtyard Dairy cheeses.

"As well as featuring some Cochon classics, we will also be giving you an exclusive opportunity to taste some brand new dishes we've been working on!

"Whilst we won't be providing the wine and drinks, we can offer suitable wine recommendations, even designing a wine pairing flight to accompany the menu too!

"Private Dinner Party Six Course Menu £125pp. A minimum of four guests is required for the booking. The menu will be a surprise menu and we will be able to cater for vegetarians, pescatarians and some dietary requirements with advance notice.

"To make an enquiry or book us for your dinner, birthday or celebration party, please get in touch on email!"

The couple's two Walmgate restaurants have not stayed empty - Le Cochon Aveugle is now a Korean restaurant called Little Asia, while the Cave du Cochon is reopening soon as The Wright Place, selling coffee, baked goods, pizza and wine, under the helm of married couple and ex-Cochon staff, former restaurant manager Steph Wright and Cochon sous chef Lui Wright.