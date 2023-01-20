A student who allegedly threw eggs at the King during a visit to York has pleaded not guilty to threatening behaviour.

Patrick Thelwell appeared at York Magistrates’ Court charged with a Section 4 public order offence relating to the incident on November 9.

Wearing a top that exposed his midriff, Thelwell, 23, formerly of Nunmill Street, off Bishopthorpe Road, York, pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Thelwell’s solicitor, Nicola Hall, said the issues at trial would include whether his actions “were part of legitimate protest” and whether they “looked likely to cause fear of unlawful violence”.

Patrick Thelwell, 23, arrives at York Magistrates' Court, where he is charged with threatening behaviour contrary to Section 4 of the Public Order Act after eggs were allegedly thrown at King Charles III . Picture: PA (Image: PA)

“He would take the view his actions were necessary and part of a protest against the establishment,” Ms Hall told the court.

Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring released Thelwell on unconditional bail until his trial at the same court on April 14.

The King and Queen Consort had just arrived in the city to unveil a statue of the late Queen at York Minster, and were being welcomed by local dignitaries, when a figure in the crowd threw four eggs, all of which missed.

Charles and Camilla were ushered away by security shortly after the incident.

Police at the scene of the alleged incident in York (Image: PA)

Last week Harry May, 21, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 for an egg attack on the King when he visited Luton in December.

May told police the egging was motivated by his belief that the King’s visit to “deprived and poor” Luton, was “in bad taste”, prosecutors said.

More to follow