FIVE more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York trust.

A total of 577 people had died at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday January 19 – up from 572 on January 12.

They were among 18,300 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19 - and whose usual residence was in York.