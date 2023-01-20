The pharmacy group LloydsPharmacy has said that it will axe all of its 237 pharmacy sites within Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

This decision follows a strategic review where it needed to cut services “in response to changing market conditions”.

LloydsPharmacy added that it is “exploring options” for each branch individual and will confirm exact closure plans on a “branch-by-branch” basis but expects to complete the process over the course of 2023.

They did not disclose how many workers would be affected by this course of action.

LloydsPharmacy has not stated how many workers their decision will affect (Image: PA)

Kevin Birch, chief executive officer of LloydsPharmacy, said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.

“We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.

“I am very grateful to all our colleagues for their dedication to our patients, customers and communities.”

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “LloydsPharmacy is withdrawing pharmacy services from our stores over the coming months.

“We will work with them to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs.”