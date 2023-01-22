THIS area of York is shown to have the highest Covid-19 case rate in the city, according to the latest figures.

The data from the UK health Security Agency (HSA) shows New Earswick has the highest Covid rate in York at 103.4 cases per 100,000 population - and six cases in the area.

As shown on the latest Covid-19 case map, New Earswick is the only area of York shaded in blue, as the rate is between 100 and 199.

Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe is shown to have the second highest rate in York at 96.5 cases per 100,000 population and eight cases in the area. This area, along with Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood and Huntington, is shaded in a darker green colour as the rate is between 50 and 99.

Heworth North and Stockton, South Bank and Dringhouses and Holgate West are all shaded in a lighter green as the rates in these areas are between 10 and 49.

The majority of the city is now shaded in white on the map, as there are less than three cases in these areas meaning no data is shown for them at the moment.

York's overall Covid-19 case rate stands at 24.6 cases per 100,000 population, with a total of 52 cases in the city at the moment.