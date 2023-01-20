EMERGENCY crews have been called to reports of a man in a York river.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at shortly before 2am today (January 20) to Castlegate in York city centre.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from York and Acomb responded to a report of someone seen trying to get out of the river.

"Crews found one male casualty out of the river on their arrival and in the care of paramedics.

"No action was required by the fire service."