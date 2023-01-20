POLICE have put out an urgent appeal to help find a missing woman.
Humberside Police say Joyce, whose surname they have not released, was last seen in her black Suzuki in Beeford heading towards Bridlington at about 2pm yesterday (January 19).
A police spokesman said: "Joyce is 75, 5ft 6 inches tall and believed to be wearing a burgundy coat, maroon jumper and blue jeans.
"If you’ve seen her, please call 101 quoting log number 562 19/01/23."
