A CYCLIST was taken to hospital after colliding with a white van in York.

North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at 3.35pm on Tuesday, at the junction of Layerthorpe and Hawthorn Street.

It said the cyclist was taken to hospital but later discharged with minor injuries.

"Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward," said a spokesperson.

"Officers are also asking anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle or cyclist prior to the collision to also get in touch."

Anyone with information should email david.ellison@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101 and ask for David Ellison, quoting ref number 12230009975.