UPTAKE of the HPV vaccine in York has fallen from pre-pandemic levels, figures show.

The HPV vaccination protects against the human papilloma virus, which is responsible for most cervical cancer cases, as well as some other rarer cancers.

Girls in England are offered free HPV jabs at school during the academic years 8 and 9 - ages 12 to 14.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows 60.3 per cent of Year 9 girls in York had both HPV jabs in the 2021-2022 academic year.

It means 422 of the 1,062 girls in the cohort were not fully vaccinated.

Although the jab rate was up from 56.7 per cent the previous year, when Covid restrictions impacted the vaccination programme in schools, it was down significantly from pre-pandemic levels in 2018-19 when uptake was at 82.8 per cent.

Some girls were given the second shot in year 10 due to the impact of school closures on the programme — 67.6 per cent of this cohort across York had both jabs.

Dr Mike Gent, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) Yorkshire and Humber deputy director, said: "The HPV vaccine is available for girls and boys in year 8 and we encourage everyone eligible to take up this potentially life-saving vaccine when offered.

"In recent years we have seen vaccine coverage fall due to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"Many young people who missed out on their vaccinations have already been caught up, but more needs to be done to ensure all those eligible are vaccinated."

UKHSA Yorkshire said that during the 2021-2022 academic year, many pupils were affected by delays in the delivery of immunisation programmes as a result of the pandemic.

Between September 2020 and August 2022, 87.5 per cent of girls in York received one dose of the HPV vaccine.

Depending on when that dose was given, some girls would not have been eligible for their second dose before August 2022 due to the gap needed between doses.

UKHSA has also told The Press that a 2021 study published in The Lancet found that cervical cancer rates were 87 per cent lower in women who had the HPV vaccine when they were age 12 to 13 than in previous generations.

The study estimated that it prevents around 450 cancers and 17,200 pre-cancers.

A Jo’s Cervical Cancer trust spokesperson has said the decline in uptake must be “reversed quickly” so the progress made isn't lost.

Across the country, about 67.3 per cent of year 9 girls were fully vaccinated last year – a drop from 83.9 per cent three years earlier.

Dr Gent added: "The HPV vaccine is proven to significantly lower rates of cervical cancer in women vaccinated at a younger age.

"The evidence clearly shows it helps protect against other cancers of the genital areas and anus, as well as some cancers of the head and neck. The vaccine works and will save lives.

“Children and young people who missed out on their HPV vaccines should contact their school nurse, school immunisation team or GP surgery to arrange a catch-up – they remain eligible until their 25th birthday.”

School-aged immunisation providers continue to offer all adolescent vaccinations through catch-up programmes and parents should contact their school immunisation provider for details.

Eligible girls and boys over 14 years of age can also request vaccination through their GP.