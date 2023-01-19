FIVE casualties were taken to hospital after a crash in North Yorkshire today (January 19).

Fire crews from Helmsley and Thirsk were on the scene following reports of the crash on the A170, Sutton Bank, at 9.36am.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “No one had serious injuries.

“All were taken to hospital for precautionary check-up.

“Crews made vehicles safe and stabilised vehicles.”