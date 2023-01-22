A HOSPICE in North Yorkshire hosted a special event to celebrate being awarded Veteran Aware status.

Saint Catherine's Hospice in Scarborough has been formally recognised as Veteran Aware by the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), a group of NHS healthcare providers in England committed to providing the best standards of care for the Armed Forces community, based on the principles of the Armed Forces Covenant.

The hospice identifies veterans as soon as they are referred or admitted as a patient to ensure they receive the right care and support. The hospice has also appointed Veteran Aware champions and has been reaching out to work with local armed forces organisations.

Michelle Muir, clinical director at Saint Catherine’s, said: “It has been a real honour to formally sign the Armed Forces Covenant and show our commitment to the Armed Forces community.

"It has been an important project at the hospice for some time now and today marks a real achievement in our work to offer veterans and their loved ones the best possible care and support, while in addition supporting our staff, and volunteers, who have served."

The charity has shared information and useful links with its staff to share with veterans who may need signposting towards additional support.