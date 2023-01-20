NORTH Yorkshire's fire chief claimed today that a highly critical report by inspectors was 'not a reflection of the hard work and dedication that our staff show, every day, to keeping our communities safe, and feeling safe'.

Jonathan Dyson was responding after His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services said in a damning report that the service was 'inadequate' at efficiently keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks, and needed to make urgent improvements.

He said the inspector’s report was a ‘very disappointing outcome' but said the inspection came at a time of significant change for the service, as it was ‘just coming out of Covid and transitioning to a new Chief Fire Officer'.

He said that since taking up that position last July, he remained very aware about what needed to improve and was confident he would deliver an improvement plan and service transformation.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Zoe Metcalfe, said that although major areas for improvement had been identified, the report recognised the ‘great work’ being done by firefighters and staff to keep communities safe.

She said there had been significant progress and improvements since the inspection.

She had appointed an ‘inspirational’ Chief Fire Officer and Deputy Chief Fire Officer who had in turn built a new Strategic Leadership Team.

“I am very confident that together, we will lead the service into a strong and sustainable future, focused on the safety of our communities and valuing our people.

“North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service is transforming and modernising, to become an exemplary service.”