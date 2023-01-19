A decision to downgrade repairs on council homes in order to fill a £2 million black hole will damage Selby District Council’s reputation in its final weeks, Labour said.

Councillors voted to use £2.047 million earmarked for buying up affordable homes to fill a budget gap in the council’s housing revenue account (HRA) – which it uses to manage its own housing stock.

But the emergency measure means council homes will be repaired to a lower standard than had been promised to tenants.

At a meeting of full council on Tuesday, Labour councillors argued the council should instead use an extra £300,000 to support the full refurbishment of empty council properties – known as voids.

The council has around 100 properties lying empty, meaning fewer affordable homes for residents and less council tax coming in.

Deputy leader and executive member for housing Cllr Richard Musgrave said the problem had arisen because the council had been receiving back more properties than expected that needed refurbishment, while the costs of repairs had also spiralled due to inflation.

Covid lockdowns also meant the council had been unable to keep up with inspections, Cllr Musgrave said.

He added: “Anytime you have a £2 million pound hole in your budget is not a good situation. But as I said at the outset, I think we’ve been caught in somewhat of a perfect storm.”

Labour group leader Cllr Bob Packham said repairing the properties in full was the right thing to do.

“The future condition of the stock is this council’s responsibility,” he said.

“We end up with a situation where we’ve got other work that we need to do in future years and it needs to be reprogrammed, probably at a greater cost.”

Cllr Packham said it gave the wrong message to tenants and North Yorkshire Council, which will take over responsibility for the housing stock on April 1 due to local government reorganisation.

Downgrading repairs would “damage the reputation of this council and potentially the legacy of the council”, the Labour leader added.

Several councillors urged Cllr Musgrave to abandon caution and spend the full £2.345 million, given that the council has a matter of weeks left in existence.

Cllr Musgrave said: “There’s still a good degree of uncertainty. We still have 38 properties still to assess and we’re still 10 weeks from the end of this council. So, in that time, we will get more properties back, as well as voids which will need work.”

Labour’s Cllr Steve Shaw-Wright also asked why the issue had only recently been made public when the scrutiny committee had been asking for information about council housing for 18 months.

Cllr Musgrave said: “I became aware of it late in the autumn and since then, we’ve been working to put a plan in place to cover the gap.

“The reason we’re bringing this forward now is because the work has been paused and that’s not good for anybody – for the people who want those houses, the future tenants of those properties – we want to get on and do the work.”

New repairs had been halted while the council decided how to make-up the £2 million shortfall.