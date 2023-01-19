HEAVY snow has fallen this afternoon in parts of North Yorkshire.
The snow fell over the North York Moors, covering high roads such as the route over Blakey Ridge by 3.30pm
It is now heading towards Malton and appears likely to miss York.
More to follow.
