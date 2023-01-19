A MAN has been charged after a woman was reportedly stabbed at a property in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police has reported that a woman sustained stab wounds to her eye, arm and leg at a property in Bridlington, on Tuesday, January 17.
Damage is also reported to have occurred to a television and other household items.
Gerrard Pickard, 52, of Bedale Road, Market Weighton, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.
He was remanded into custody to appear at court today (Thursday, January 19).
