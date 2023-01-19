A DRIVER was given a suspended prison sentence after she was arrested during North Yorkshire Police’s annual Christmas anti drink and drug drive campaign.

Dawn Lax, 43, was also banned from driving for four years and drinking any alcohol for 90 days.

York Magistrates Court heard that she was four times the legal alcohol limit.

Lax, who gave her address as Ellerton Park, Ellerton upon Swale near Richmond, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

The court heard that she was stopped on the B62761 at Kiplin, nearly two miles from her home on December 3.

When she failed a roadside test, she was taken to a police station where she was given a breath test. That gave a reading of 141 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Magistrates said the offence was so serious she had to be given a prison sentence of 12 weeks. But they could suspend it for two years on conditions.

They include wearing an alcohol abstinence tag that will sound the alarm if she has any alcohol for 90 days. She must also do 18 days’ rehabilitative activities.

She was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.