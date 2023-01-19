HAS anyone seen this caravan?

North Yorkshire Police say the vehicle was stolen from Westbourne Terrace in South Milford near Selby between Sunday (January 15) and Monday.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Daniel.Willingham@northyorkshire.police.uk

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Daniel Willingham."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230009007.