A YORK attraction has been awarded the best Large Farm attraction in the UK.

York Maze received the award at the annual National Farm Attractions Network awards ceremony.

The awards were presented by TV presenter Jules Hudson at the Doubletree Hilton Majestic Hotel in Harrogate.

Tom Pearcy, York Maze owner said: "We are honoured to receive such a prestigious national award.

"To be recognised as the best farm attraction in the UK is a tribute to our amazing team who consistently work to make sure every single visitor has an amazing experience!

"We have some exciting plans for this year and a new maze design to reveal when we re-open in July.”

York Maze was rewarded for its range of facilities, value for money, good staff interaction, ease of booking and great atmosphere on site.

The judges had highlighted the adoption of new technology and the attention to detail on customer service.

York Maze celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022.