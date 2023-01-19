Harrogate has ‘hung up’ on a proposal from BT to have a chain of hi-tech digital ‘hubs’ across the town.

The phone giant had sought to erect several of the slab-like hubs across Harrogate town centre and in Starbeck.

The hubs aim to replace traditional phoneboxes and offer services like free phonecalls, wi-fi, community news and other services, funded by digital advertisements.

Harrogate Borough Council has refused the bids at sites, including Station Parade, saying they would be intrusive.

Harrogate Civic Society made similar complaints, saying they would also obstruct pedestrians. The changing, digital advertisements would also harm the streetscape.

City of York Council, similarly refused a chain of the hubs across the city centre last year. Sites included Parliament Street, Bishopthorpe Road, Museum Gardens, St Sampsons Square, St Helen’s Square, Kings Square and Blossom Street.

However, it has still to determine applications concerning Queen Street, York Station, Boroughbridge Road and one in Haxby.

The city council gave similar reasons to Harrogate Borough Council.

However, at the time of its applications to City of York Council, BT described its hubs as ‘sleek’, saying they would help declutter the streetscape, whilst providing valuable services.