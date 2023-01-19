A THIEF who stole about £300 worth of goods from shops in North Yorkshire has been jailed.

Joshua Griffiths, 30, targeted Home Bargains, Morrisons, B&M and a petrol station in Selby between 28 December 2022 and 11 January 2023.

But less than a week later, Griffiths had appeared in court and was sent to prison.

The items he took included washing beads, legs of lamb, jars of coffee, packs of chicken and steaks and air fresheners – a total value of around £300. A police investigation secured witness statements from shop staff and CCTV showing the offences taking place.

Griffiths, from Selby, was arrested by North Yorkshire Police officers, and charged with five thefts. It emerged that he committed two thefts on January 11, just a day after he had appeared in court and was given a suspended sentence for other shop thefts.

He pleaded guilty to the five charges, and at York Magistrates Court on Monday, January 16 he was jailed for 22 weeks.

Inspector Martin Wedgwood, of Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Shop theft is far from being a ‘victimless crime’. Not only does it have a financial impact on local businesses, it can result in higher prices for the law-abiding majority.

“Joshua Griffiths is a menace to retailers in Selby, and a well-known thief. Thanks to a prompt police investigation and good co-operation from the shops he targeted, he is now beyond bars and can’t commit any further offences.”