NORTH Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service has been slammed by inspectors, who claim its ability to keep the public safe during fires and other emergencies is 'deteriorating'.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services says in a damning report that the service is 'inadequate' at efficiently keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks, and needs to make urgent improvements.

It said inspectors found it didn't have the minimum number of fire engines it needed available at all times of the day.

It said Home Office data showed that in the year to December 31, the service’s response time to primary fires was 11 minutes and 39 seconds, which was exactly a minute slower than the average for predominantly rural services.

"We also found evidence of operational staff not having the right skills and/or having to carry out dual roles, such as that of driver and officer in charge," said the report.

"The service should publish its expected response standards so the public can compare expected performance against actual performance."

It said the service was also 'inadequate' at looking after its 'own people' and revealed that, in a staff survey, 38 per cent of respondents said they had been subject to bullying or harassment and 40 per cent to discrimination over the past 12 months.

"We are pleased to find that the service has introduced a new set of values since our 2019 inspection," it said. "But staff told us it doesn’t always give them the support they need, and senior leaders don’t always act as positive role models."

It also said the service lacked a 'robust process' to manage sickness absence and monitor the working hours of its staff to make sure they weren’t excessive.

Inspector Roy Wilsher said: "The service needs to improve how it promotes the right values and culture, as well as how it maintains and develops staff performance."

He said that since its last inspection, the service’s performance had deteriorated in most areas.

“Although the service is good at preventing fires and other risks, I have concerns about its ability to respond to them," he said.

"We have also highlighted serious concerns about how sustainable its financial plans are for managing these risks in an affordable way.

“It needs to make sure collaboration activities, such as those with police, are effective and provide value for money.

"It currently shares some business services with North Yorkshire Police and the office of the police, fire and crime commissioner, but there is little evidence to show its benefits to the service.

“In view of these findings, we have been in regular contact with the newly appointed chief fire officer and will be revisiting the service to monitor its progress.”