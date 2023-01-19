CELEBRATIONS are underway at a popular private nursery in North Yorkshire after an inspection gave them top marks.

Tiddlywinks Private Day Nursery in Easingwold, which has 63 children on roll, has been graded 'outstanding' by Ofsted and owner, Tracey Roberts, said she is extremely proud of the team there.

She said: "The report clearly demonstrates the hard work and passion that the Tiddlywinks staff show on a daily basis.

"It also highlights how passionate the team are about working in early years and this passion and dedication shines through in the quality of care and education that the children receive.

"Praise and positive reinforcement were one of the many highlights of the outstanding report."

Inspector Natalie Bishop said: “Children at Tiddlywinks are celebrated. All of their achievements are valued, no matter how small.

“Children's interests are followed by staff skilfully. They extend children's learning well through child-led and pre-planned activities. Staffs are intuitive to children. They adapt activities to keep children motivated. All children are engaged with staff, who actively listen and act on what children say.

“All children's experiences are rich and diverse, and help them to make exceptional progress and children's confidence and self-belief are valued.”

Tiddlywinks Easingwold was opened in 2015 and followed the opening of Tiddlywinks York which opened in 2004 and is also Ofsted outstanding.

The nursery has a large outdoor area with a forest school.

Rowena Jew the nursery manager said: "The staff love seeing the magic that happens in the great outdoors and how it brings learning to life.

"The passion that the team have for outdoor learning is also reflected in the latest Ofsted inspection report, which says: 'children are encouraged to manage their own risk in the forest school area and on the climbing frames. Staff talk about the benefits of risk, and children develop the skills to navigate physical risks outdoors'.”

She said that, following on from the inspection, the nursery will continue to build on the 'wonderful foundations that already exist' and will strive to develop and extend children’s knowledge and confidence during their time at nursery.

Tiddlywinks Easingwold is open from 8am – 6pm Monday to Friday and takes children up to five years of age.