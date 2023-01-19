A York clinic is to become a home.

City of York planners have agreed to a change of use to residential concerning 296 Tadcaster Road, York.

The York Clinic currently provides an array of therapies.

A council report noted: “The submitted plans show no changes to the internal layout and no external alterations are proposed as part of this change of use application.

“The application has been submitted alongside the sale of the property and therefore, there may be internal alterations following the property's sale, however, this is not deemed to impact the decision with regards to its change in use class, and any future external changes will need to be applied for and considered accordingly at that point.”

It added the building already looked like a home and was already residential on its upper floor.

Planning staff concluded: “Further to this, given the clinic is a private medical centre, it is not felt the loss of the clinic would result in any significant impact on the local community and its health service needs, or the provision of wider non-residential uses. For these reasons, the proposal is acceptable in principle.”