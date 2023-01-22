A STUDENT from a college near York has been selected to represent Great Britain in swimming at the World Transport Games 2023 in Australia in April.

Selby College health and social care student, Lydia Warner, has been chosen for the team after successfully competing in the British Transplant Games in summer last year.

At only five years old, Lydia was diagnosed with Pancreatoblastoma which had spread to her liver. She had chemotherapy but on Boxing Day, Lydia’s parents were told the devastating news that it was terminal.

Lydia underwent multiple operations over the years including the removal of a third of her pancreas, the removal of her spleen and a live liver transplant from her mum.

Fast forward to today, Lydia is now studying a Level 2 programme in health and social care and is preparing to take part in the world’s largest awareness event for transplant recipients.

Lydia was diagnosed with Pancreatoblastoma at just five years old (Image: UGC)

Lydia said: "I’m so excited to have been chosen to represent my country in the World Transplant Games. I’ve always loved swimming and competing but I never imagined that I would be able to take my passion to the world stage, which is my biggest dream.

"I’m very grateful to everyone who is fundraising to help fund my trip to Australia, it means so much to me.”

Lydia’s swimming club, Selby Sharks, hosted a fundraiser on Saturday January 14 to help fund her trip. This saw 12 swimmers from two teams take part in a 24-hour swim at John Smeaton Leisure Centre in Leeds, raising more than £3,000.

Her mum, Kate Warner, said: "Lydia has overcome so much in her life, but she has found a true passion in swimming – it is her happy place, it helps her stay fit, healthy and relaxed.

"She had a really difficult year last year, after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and undergoing three operations on her liver, so finding out that she has been selected by Great Britain is the good news that we all needed – giving her hope and something to focus on."

The World Transplant Games, which takes place between April 15 and 21 this year, includes a range of high exertion and low impact sports.

First held 1978 in Portsmouth, UK, today the event attracts more than 2,500 participants from over 60 nations.

Sarah Smith, additional learning support coordinator at Selby College, said: "This is a massive achievement for anyone, but with everything that Lydia has been through, it really is amazing.

"She is a true inspiration and all of her tutors and fellow course mates are incredibly proud of her and what she has achieved. We will be rooting for her."

To donate and support Lydia, visit her JustGiving page at: https://bit.ly/3XofGi8