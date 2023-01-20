A MURDER trial jury has seen video footage of the moment police found a body and two unconscious men in a York flat.

They heard police statements in which officers described how they were called to the flat on October 27, 2021, by reports that included “a male being murdered”.

Officers wrote how they found Francis McNally’s body on the floor of the living room of the ground floor flat in Markham Crescent, off Haxby Road.

Leeds Crown Court heard he had 18 injuries to his head and body including a broken eye socket and a broken nose, and paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

In the bedroom, police found Adam Hudson, 41, and Curtis Turpin, 35, lying unconscious on the floor. In their statements, police wrote that they roused both men and arrested them on suspicion of killing Mr McNally.

Turpin, who lived in the flat, and Hudson, of Rowntree Road, Clifton, both deny murder. Hudson has admitted the manslaughter of Mr McNally.

The police statements described a flat that was “messy” with alcohol bottles and cans lying about and food stains on the bed in the bedroom.

The jury have seen bodycam footage taken by police at the flat when they arrived to find the flat door and front window open and loud music blaring from the television.

PC Mike Halstead, who was one of the first two officers to arrive at 5.25pm, wrote in his statement that Mr McNally was cold to the touch and gave no sign of breathing.

“I could see from his presentation the person was dead,” he said.

Other officers described Mr McNally as lying on his back, barefoot, with his arms stretched above his head and his jumper pulled up. He appeared to be holding some shards of glass.

Leeds Crown Court heard a blood test revealed McNally had drunk so much alcohol he was more than five times the drink drive limit.

Police described how they woke Hudson and Turpin in the bedroom, arrested them on suspicion of murder and took Hudson to Harrogate Police Station and Turpin to Fulford Road Police Station.

One alleged that Hudson said: “Curtis murdered him. Curtis jumped all over him and trampled him”. He also mumbled words that the officers didn’t understand.

The jury heard that Hudson had told officers he had drunk two bottles of vodka and had swellings and cuts to his hands and fingers.

When arrested on suspicion of murder, he said “what” and later, “I was sitting in there drinking and he came in. He’s a very, very sick man is Curtis.”

He also allegedly told police: “You need to speak to Curtis. He’s a ….. psychopath.”

Acting Sergeant Gareth Foster alleged that after he was arrested, Turpin asked if Hudson had been arrested.

He had been slurring his speech and said he had had some alcohol.

The trial continues.