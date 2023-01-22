LITTLE Krystal Rose couldn't wait to make her appearance - arriving in a nine-minute labour for mum Skye!
The baby, who was born on January 6 at York Hospital, weighed just over 7lbs and looked super cute in her first outfit with her name emblazoned on the front!
Krystal Rose is one of a trio of babies we are meeting today, including Laynie-Patricia Mulgrew and Arthur Potter.
---
Baby's full name?
Laynie-Patricia Mulgrew
Baby's date of birth?
20/11/2022
Baby's weight?
6lb 12oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Callie Rhodes and Craig Mulgrew
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Selby
Anything unusual about the birth?
Laynie was 2 weeks and 3 days early
---
Baby's full name?
Arthur Potter
Baby's date of birth?
17th November 2022
Baby's weight?
7lb 12oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Ellie and Steven Potter
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Malton
Anything unusual about the birth?
Very speedy.
---
Baby's full name?
Krystal Rose
Baby's date of birth?
06/01/2023
Baby's weight?
7lb 1.5oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Kane and Skye
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Acomb
Anything unusual about the birth?
9 minutes
---
* These photos will appear in York Press on Tuesday, January 24
