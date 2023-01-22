LITTLE Krystal Rose couldn't wait to make her appearance - arriving in a nine-minute labour for mum Skye!

The baby, who was born on January 6 at York Hospital, weighed just over 7lbs and looked super cute in her first outfit with her name emblazoned on the front!

Krystal Rose is one of a trio of babies we are meeting today, including Laynie-Patricia Mulgrew and Arthur Potter.

Meanwhile, time to meet this week's new babies of York...

---

Baby's full name?

Laynie-Patricia Mulgrew

Baby's date of birth?

20/11/2022

Baby's weight?

6lb 12oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Callie Rhodes and Craig Mulgrew

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?

Laynie was 2 weeks and 3 days early

---

Baby's full name?

Arthur Potter

Baby's date of birth?

17th November 2022

Baby's weight?

7lb 12oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Ellie and Steven Potter

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Malton

Anything unusual about the birth?

Very speedy.

---

Baby's full name?

Krystal Rose

Little Krystal Rose (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

06/01/2023

Baby's weight?

7lb 1.5oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Kane and Skye

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?

9 minutes

---

