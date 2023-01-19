The Christmas & Gift Fair has signed up for another five years at Harrogate Convention Centre (HCC).

The event, which took place during January 15-18, attracts over 5,000 visitors a years, and kicks off a busy 2023 for the centre.

It featured 90 exhibitors across seven halls, and thousands of products for independent retailers, mail order buyers, garden centres, promotion agencies, department stores, wholesale and volume buyers.

The fair, which will take place at HCC annually until 2028, is organised by Harrogate International Toy Fair Ltd, who also run Harrogate International Nursery Fair, which is contracted with HCC until 2024 and attracts around 4,000 attendees each October.

Paula Lorimer, Director, Harrogate Convention Centre, said: “Harrogate’s unique heritage in hosting large-scale events and our venue’s central location, premier space, facilities and expertise mean that we attract a constant flow of events that keep our spa town busy all year round.”

Harrogate Christmas & Gift is the first of many large-scale exhibitions returning to Harrogate this year on long-term contracts with HCC.

They include Harrogate Fashion Week (5-6 February), Home & Gift Buyers Festival (16-19 July), Harrogate Bridal Show (10-12 September), The Flooring Show (17-19 September), Harrogate International Nursery Fair (15-17 October), Northern Homebuilding and Renovating Show (3-5 November), The Knitting and Stitching Show (16-19 November) and Country Living Christmas Show (30 November-3 December 2024).