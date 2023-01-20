This York road junction needs a redesign

Your recent article on the problems on Wigginton Road caused by traffic to and from York Hospital highlights once again this council's complete lack of concern for the lives of its rate payers.

The problem exists because the road, in the direction of the city centre, is single file.

The footpath and cycle lane so constrict the road width that traffic cannot flow when the roundabout is blocked by vehicles trying to enter the hospital.

Similarly, traffic trying to leave the hospital cannot exit efficiently causing a tail back within the hospital grounds that exacerbates the problem further.

I seem to remember the council once intended to spend £50,000 on a study to improve bus journeys along this route by two minutes - what a waste of money.

The council's own transport department is perfectly capable of redesigning this junction in conjunction with the hospital to provide two lanes in both directions on Wigginton Road and also in and out of the hospital.

I guarantee that more than two minutes will be saved.

Harry Edessis

Sadberge Court,

York

---

Reopening The Groves is not the answer

IN the 1960s and 1970s, I used to regularly go to the coast: Bridlington, Scarborough, Whitby etc and became quite adept at avoiding long traffic queues (and this at a time before Malton bypass was built).

I would regularly arrived at the coast in around one and a half hours from York - a very good time considering the huge queueing traffic jams.

The main problem was once you arrived you had a hard job to find a place to park.

By opening The Groves to traffic as suggested by John Zimnock in his letter 'Reopen The Groves' , this would create the same scenario: queuing traffic with nowhere to go.

Sara Robin (on the same page of The Press) makes a far more sensible suggestion: busses, cycling, taxis, or walking make far more sense.

If parking was restricted to Blue Badge holders and emergency admissions and a proper park and ride system was introduced from the bypass to the hospital running a free regular service for patients and staff that would be the answer. Or, of course, moving the hospital to a bigger site at the side of the bypass.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate, York

---

Put politicians back in charge

THERE’S a rather disturbing trend around the western world in recent years whereby small groups of activists are increasingly getting the courts to block the actions of democratically elected assemblies.

We saw it in this country where the Supreme Court deliberately tried to block Brexit from happening, but this latest pattern has now sprung up in Israel.

The protesters, without any hint of irony, claim the government's proposal to allow the country's elected parliament to overturn Supreme Court rulings is a threat to democracy.

Because as we know, there’s nothing like the rule of unelected and unaccountable judges to ensure the public will is respected.

We’re going the same way in this country, sleepwalking into a nation governed by the rule of lawyers. How many times do we hear local authorities crying they would like to block a planning application, but an official will simply overturn it if they did. It’s about time we put the politicians back in charge and take away their excuses for failing to deliver.

Dr Scott Marmion,

Woodthorpe, York

---

On striking teachers

STRIKE action by militant teachers suggests they opt for this profession not to enhance children's learning but solely to enrich their bank balances.

A somewhat singular approach to what was once considered more a vocation than a route to riches.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

---