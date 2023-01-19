A SECOND major road in North Yorkshire has been blocked by a crash.

The A170 High Street in Hambleton, between Thirsk and Helmsley, is closed in both directions because of a crash between Hambleton and the Scawton turn-off.

The crash, reported to have happened at about 10am, has led to heavy traffic in the area.

The Press has already reported that the A1M southbound has been blocked by a serious crash between the Tadcaster and Boston Spa junctions.

More to follow.