A MAIN road in North Yorkshire was blocked by a crash for several hours this morning.
The A170 High Street in Hambleton, between Thirsk and Helmsley, was closed in both directions because of a crash between Hambleton and the Scawton turn-off at about 10am.
The crash has now been cleared and traffic returned to normal.
The Press has already reported that the A1M southbound has been blocked by a serious crash between the Tadcaster and Boston Spa junctions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here