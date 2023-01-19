A MAIN road in North Yorkshire was blocked by a crash for several hours this morning.

The A170 High Street in Hambleton, between Thirsk and Helmsley, was closed in both directions because of a crash between Hambleton and the Scawton turn-off at about 10am.

The crash has now been cleared and traffic returned to normal.

The Press has already reported that the A1M southbound has been blocked by a serious crash between the Tadcaster and Boston Spa junctions.

 