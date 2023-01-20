I AGREE with Anne Cruickshank (The Press, January 17) - hopefully Americans will tire of Harry’s “revelations”.

After all, he is sadly not the only youngster whose parents split up, or who doesn’t get along with his stepmother.

He is certainly not the only boy who fought with his brother(s), and his wife is not the only spouse who felt she didn’t fit in with her in-laws.

It is all quite ordinary. No one would be interested in their complaints if he wasn’t a member of the Royal family.

What does he have to complain about? He has lived a very comfortable and privileged life, grown up in a wonderful home, gone to elite schools, and had his share of popularity.

Instead of regarding himself as a “spare”, he could have taken on the role of wise advisor, a supporter, or even as a close friend to his brother as they became adults..

I am amazed that anyone thinks it is acceptable to make money from publicly criticising their family and dragging family squabbles into the limelight; smiling at the TV cameras while he does his best to harm public perception of his family, and all to earn money.

Pamela Brown,

Goodwood Grove,

York

---

A letter to St Peter’s school, York ...

WE tolerated the cars and the coaches, exhausted children on cross street runs, parking spots filled, driveways blocked, your absurd charitable status, your previous expansions, your swimming pool with promises that never materialised, your multiple car parks and entrances, your taking of once public paths, buying properties in our streets. But, now it appears you have more money than you know what to do with?

During a time when the state sector is pulling in its belt, selling off land, the country struggling through a cost of living crisis, charitable statuses in question, a development is proposed without benefit.

If you really want to benefit the local community don’t build another carpark (how many now?), an entrance, astroturf on a floodplain, cut down mature trees, reclaim greenbelt, install flood lighting, take away verges, threaten the community with higher levels of traffic, noise and light pollution, cause environmental disruption, impede on our quality of life, our city’s green spaces. Rally your former pupils and parents to support your development in the planning process, most of whom live outside the city or further afield.

The community in which we all sit is politically diverse, you’ll note from objections.

You could share the money with a real charity. Homeless? Social housing? Hand out more bursaries to less fortunate children? Share profits between York’s struggling state schools?

A concerned resident in the epicentre

(name supplied),

Westminster Road, York

---

Ignore Extinction's antics

EXTINCTION'S opposition to dualling the ring road is silly and inconsiderate. Moving cars cause less pollution than ones like those sitting on Lord Mayors Walk.

Not to mention they care less about the needs and wants of others by blocking roads. A woman blocking one lane of Sydney Harbour Bridge got 16 months jail recently, we could do with similar laws.

They should go protest in China, India and Africa who are major polluters - not interfere with people's lives in the UK.

The media should not publicise these self promoting people, don't they have jobs to go to ?

John Zimnoch,

Osbaldwick, York

---

Send your views to letters@thepress.co.uk

Include full name, addresss, mobile number and keep your letter to 250 words.