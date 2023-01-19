York-based food supplements company Osavi has launched an advanced collagen supplement range aimed to help people live well and feel well.

The company, based at Chessingham Park, Dunnington, was started by a team of scientists, pharmacists and nutritionists in December 2020, with the aim of becoming a leading UK nutritional supplement brand.

The powers include products for hair, skin and nails; tendons & ligaments; plus joints and bones.

Benefits of supplementing Osavi collagen can include fewer wrinkles and cellulite, thicker hair, increased tendon strength and flexibility, reduced inflammation, increased joint mobility and a faster return to training following injury.

The range is part of Osavi’s Advanced line and follows several new products and ranges the company has launched, including its Vital range and Nature range of sprays and gummies, plus soft and hard capsules.

Osavi General Manager Bart Ratus said: “Quality and innovation are at our core and so working with GELITA to create a range of scientifically proven collagen products specifically designed to meet the needs of our customers and help support their healthy and active lifestyles, rather than a ‘one size fits all’ product is key. “

The business has ambitious plans to expand across the UK, selling its products through Amazon, health outlets such as Power Body and other online retailers.

To learn more, visit https://osavi.com/