YORKSHIRE has been revealed as England's most generous tippers, new analysis shows.

Low cost payment provider Lopay analysed almost 200,000 purchases made across the country and found that customers in Yorkshire not only leave the largest tips, but also tip the most frequently.

Customers of small businesses across Yorkshire add a tip to 50 per cent of all card payments, at an average of 8.6 per cent of the purchase value.

Yorkshire customers were found to be eight times more likely to leave a tip than those in East Anglia, and four times more likely than those in the South East.

Richard Carter, Co-founder of Lopay, said: "It’s striking just how widely tipping varies across the country.

"If leaving a tip is a recognition of someone’s hard work and good service, it seems unlikely that customer service is eight times better in Yorkshire than it is in East Anglia.

"It may just be that customers in Yorkshire tend to be more generous."

Consumers in the East Midlands are nearly as likely to tip as those in Yorkshire, at 44 per cent on average, coming at third place in the ranking, but they leave the smallest tips of 4.4 per cent of the purchase value.

Completing the top three, West Midlands consumers were ranked second place, with 46 per cent leaving a tip at 6.8 per cent of the purchase value.

At the other end of the scale, East Anglicans added tips to just six per cent of transactions at 6.3 per cent of the purchase value.

Customers in the South West tip infrequently at 17 per cent of the time but generously, with an average of 8.5 per cent of their bill amount.

Lopay is the lowest offered payment app which allows businesses to take card payments through a mobile app or with a free card reader.