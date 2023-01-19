A MAN who shot a gun at seals on the North Yorkshire coast has had his firearm destroyed by police.

Matt Barnes the co-founder of the Yorkshire Seal Group, which seeks to protect and promote positive human-seal interactions along the coastline, said he has witnessed and documented more than ten incidents in Filey and reported them to police.

He said the man aimed and discharged his firearm just off a public beach at seals that were near to his boat and fishing nets.

North Yorkshire Police say they carried out an investigation and a man was spoken to and had his firearm destroyed.

Matt said: “We are fortunate in the UK to share our seas with these intelligent, charismatic and globally rare marine mammals, and it is simply deplorable for anyone to attempt to injure or kill them for simply eating the fish in their ocean home.

"In March 2021 it became illegal to kill, injure and take a seal in UK waters, yet for some the legislative change doesn’t seem to be sinking in.

"Shooting seals raises serious welfare concerns and could have detrimental repercussions on the reputation of British fishing, it is an unnecessary, archaic and outdated practice which is now illegal.”

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A man was identified and subsequently interviewed under caution in relation to offences under both the Conservation of Seals Act and the Firearms Act.

"A decision was made to issue a simple caution for these four offences. The maN involved voluntarily surrendered his air weapon for destruction."

Seals face a multitude of other threats in addition to shooting, including entanglement in fishing gear and marine litter, coastal development and disturbance on their breeding and moulting grounds.

Matt said the Yorkshire Seal Group which is a member of the wider Seal Alliance urges the public to remain vigilant to incidents such as these and to spread awareness that any attempt to kill, injure or take a seal now has legal implications and consequences in UK waters.

Anyone unfortunate enough to witness anyone injuring seals is encouraged to call the police whilst disturbance events can be reported to the Yorkshire Seal Group www.yorkshireseals.org