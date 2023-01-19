A MAJOR route near Tadcaster has been blocked by a serious crash.

Traffic is queueing on the southbound A1M between the A659 junction at Boston Spa and the A64 junction near Tadcaster.

The crash happened at about 10am.

National Highways: Yorkshire said West Yorkshire Police units, Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics, a helicopter from Yorkshire Air Ambulance, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue units and National Highways Traffic Officers were attending the crash.

"Road users caught within the closure will be released once the closure has been put in place and the incident scene has been secured," it said.

"A diversion route is available approaching J45 (follow the route marked with a hollow triangle symbol on local road signs):

"Exit at J45

"At the junction roundabout take the third exit on to the A659 and cross over the A1(M)

"At the next roundabout take the first exit on to West Woods Road

"Follow this road southbound to the T-junction with Thorner Road

"Turn left on to Thorner Road eastbound

"At the T-junction with Paradise Way turn right

"Follow Paradise Way southbound to the Bramham Interchange (J44 of the A1(M)

"To re-join the A1(M) southbound take the second exit from the junction roundabout

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

"Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed @HighwaysYorks."