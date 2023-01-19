A MAJOR route near Tadcaster was blocked for four hours today by a serious crash.

Traffic queued on the southbound A1M between the A659 junction at Boston Spa and the A64 junction near Tadcaster.

There was also congestion as far back as Junction 46 at Wetherby, and slow traffic on the A58 Wetherby Road as people found acternative routes.

The crash happened at about 10am and all lanes were said by 2pm to have been re-opened.

National Highways: Yorkshire said West Yorkshire Police units, Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics, a helicopter from Yorkshire Air Ambulance, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue units and National Highways Traffic Officers attended the crash.