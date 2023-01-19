A DOUBLE decker bus and an army lorry crashed on a major route near Tadcaster today, blocking it for four hours.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Tadcaster assisted West Yorkshire Fire Service at the crash on the southbound A1M.

"The driver of the bus, male, was trapped," it said.

"Crews cut away the steering wheel and male was taken to hospital in an ambulance. His injuries were not deemed to be serious."

The crash caused traffic to queue between the A659 junction at Boston Spa and the A64 junction near Tadcaster.

There was also congestion as far back as Junction 46 at Wetherby, and slow traffic on the A58 Wetherby Road as people found acternative routes.

The crash happened at about 10am and all lanes were said by 2pm to have been re-opened.

National Highways: Yorkshire said there were residual delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times and four miles of congestion.

It said West Yorkshire Police units, Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics, a helicopter from Yorkshire Air Ambulance, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue units and National Highways Traffic Officers all attended the crash.