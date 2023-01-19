A man has been arrested after an incident which sparked a large police presence in York.

As reported by The Press online, police were called to Fifth Avenue in Tang Hall at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

It followed reports of a man in distress and allegedly threatening to use violence, North Yorkshire Police said.

A police spokesperson today (Thursday, January 19) said: "A man in his 30s was detained by officers and arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

"He remains in custody while inquiries continue."

Witnesses on Wednesday night reported seeing lots of police vehicles in the Fifth Avenue area of Tang Hall.

One resident told The Press: "When I got to the street I wasn't able to get home from picking up my son from nursery.

"I was forced to walk down a snicket in the pitch dark.

"It was clearly quite a serious incident. There's still blue flashing lights."