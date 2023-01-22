A TABLE tennis club in York is "delighted" to announce it will be launching women's sessions later this year.

In September 2022, Wigginton Table Tennis Club held a women and girls taster session - and it was such a success that the team applied for funding from Table Tennis England to hold them regularly.

A spokesperson for the club said: "We are delighted that this application was successful and they can now offer a monthly weekend session throughout the year.

"Table tennis is an amazing sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and abilities."

The sessions, to be held at Wigginton Recreation Hall in The Village in York, will have five tables available.

The team said they look forward to welcoming women and girls of all ages and abilities, from complete beginners to experienced league players.

There will be a qualified coach available if players would like to learn how to play the game or improve their existing game.

The first session is on Saturday September 28 from 10am until 12pm.

Each session will be a drop in for anyone to join in, free of charge.

"Stay as long as you like and there will be refreshments available. Just bring suitable non-slip shoes," the spokesperson added.

For further details, visit the Table Tennis Club's website.