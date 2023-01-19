North Yorkshire MP and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has almost topped a survey ranking the nation's 'best looking' male politicians.

The Richmond MP is runner up to Jonny Mercer, the former soldier who is Minister for Veteran Affairs and MP for Plymouth Moor View.

CasinoGuardian, who produced the rankings, says that compared to the cost of living, a politicians physical appearance, may not be as significant.

Spokesperson Olivia Cole said: "Yet, trust and confidence in those in power are often based on first impressions, however inaccurate they might be."

Therefore, the company looked at attributes like height, appearance, smile and intellect in devisiong its rankings of only male politicians, as most politicians are men.

Olivia said of the Prime Minister: "Rishi Sunak’s boyish good looks and charming smile make him a hit with the ladies and earned him the nickname ‘Dishy Rishi’. One of his key attributes is his boyish good looks. With a clean-cut appearance and charming smile, Rishi has a youthful and approachable demeanor. His slim build and athletic physique make him look healthy and strong.

"As a person of Indian descent, he has a warm and golden complexion that keeps his skin looking smooth and fresh. This warm skin tone combined with thick, dark hair is what makes Rishi look so appealing."

Olivia said of the top-rated Jonny Mercer: "The conservative politician and ex-Army officer Johnny Mercer, is the epitome of tall, dark, and handsome. As a regular exerciser, he works out frequently to remain in good shape, with a strong physique combined with a 6 foot 3 frame.

"He is relatively young when compared to many other politicians and this vibrancy combined with his dynamic, positive outlook are all charming facets of Johnny’s personality. With good looks, an Army career, and a promising future in politics, he is the whole package."

Third in the list was Labour leader Keir Starmer, who is praised for his broad, physical appearance, stong jawline, sharp nose, and full head of hair, which give him a "youthful and vibrant appearance."

Fourth is former PM Boris Johnson, whose unruly appearence is noted, which some find 'rugged and charming.' His wit and intellect is also mentioned, which combined with his confidence and ambitions means "many are attracted to him."

The rest of the Top Ten is as follows: Ed Miliband, Jeremy Corbyn, David Cameron, Sadiq Khan, Nigel Farage and Michael Gove.

Olivia added: "The list above may not be extensive but it includes some of the most prominent male politicians in the UK in 2022. These men, physically appealing or not, have influenced the way of life for millions and will likely to do so in the coming years.

"Whether we like them or not is a matter of personal preference but the first impression they have made is likely to remain. And it is formed subconsciously within the first seconds of seeing a new face."