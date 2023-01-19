Amanda Owen is set to take on her first solo TV show since announcing her split from her husband Clive Owen.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess gained a strong fan following after showing her family life on the Ravenseat farm on the Channel 5 show, Our Yorkshire Farm.

Now, Owen's new show will see her take the lead on More4 as she stars in Amanda Owen’s Extraordinary Farming Lives, starting on Wednesday, January 27.

The show will see the Shepherdess meet farmers from across the country to discover what life is like for them in their own farming communities.

The series will feature six episodes, as Amanda visits a range of farms that have to diversify to earn a living and faced many challenges while trying to run a successful business and make ends meet.

In a preview of the show, Amanda said: “This series will show what life’s really like for farmers in 2022. To the outside world, it might seem like some farmers have it made, with large plots of land and expensive machinery but, as ever, the truth is much more complex.

“I want to explore just what it means to be a farmer today, in a world where so much more is expected of us than ‘just’ being food providers. Along the way I know I’m going to meet some extraordinary, dedicated people and hear some incredible stories in the most beautiful of settings.”

The show will mark Amanda's first since her split from her husband Clive, who himself went on to star in a Channel 5 show along with his son Reuben.

The pair's limited series, Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive saw them leave their Yorkshire Farm and begin their digging business venture together.

Is Our Yorkshire Farm coming back?





The Owen family's first show on Channel 5 gave the public an insight into the lives of the family as they lived in the dales and worked on their farm.

The children experienced a unique childhood while mum, Amanda became known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess.

But Our Yorkshire Farm has not been on screens for a while now, after news that Amanda and Clive were splitting after 21 years of marriage.

Now there are signs that the family documentary will not be returning, with news that Amanda will be starring in her own solo project.