VIKING villagers, living life as they would have thousands of years ago, have settled at a York venue for a display.

The Danelaw Villagers set up camp at Murton Park on a monthly basis, showing what life would have been like in the Viking era.

A spokesperson for Murton Park said: "The Danelaw Villagers are regulars at Murton Park. They show how life would have been lived a thousand years ago.

"They’re a friendly bunch of Viking settlers who will be happy to talk about how life has changed and yet, how much is the same today."

The wise woman of the village can be seen during the display (Image: PA)

During the display, a woodworker can be seen shaping wood for building materials using equipment that would be recognised by today’s carpenter.

The wise woman of the village can be seen tending her garden where she grows all kinds of plants to help - and the children of the village play games as their families make food.

The villagers will next visit Murton Park on February 25 and 26.