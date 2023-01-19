More than 700 business leaders are expected at The Business Day at Bridlington Spa later this year.

The annual networking event on Friday June 9 will be hosted by tv personality Gyles Brandeth, with keynote speaker, the broadcaster and author Clare Balding.

Stephen Parnaby OBE, Event Director said: “The Business Day is the premier business event in the region, we have a fantastic inspirational line up of speakers, fabulous break-out sessions, exciting sponsor stands, superb networking opportunities and a great day planned. I am hugely grateful to our sponsors and delegates who make all this possible”.

Mark Lonsdale, General Manager, Bridlington Spa and The Business Day Producer said: "Clare Balding will provide unique insights to inspire and amuse as she shares her story with Gyles Brandreth. The day brings business leaders together for an inspirational day and is a great way to conclude Humber Business Week.”

Further speakers will be announced in due course. Tickets for The Business Day 2023 are now on sale online at thebusinessday.co.uk or via the Bridlington Spa box office 01262 678258.