WhatsApp is to undergo a major update set to affect billions of users worldwide.

The popular instant messaging app is reportedly in the process of changing how the platform is used.

The Meta-owned company is said to be looking to introduce a feature which lets you forward images and videos between chats with captions - which you can't do right now.

We know about these changes since WhatsApp typically trials them in a 'Beta test' before rolling out the new features to the public.

The WhatsApp update will affect billions of app users (Canva) (Image: Canva)

However, the experts at WABetainfo have given users a taster of the potential changes to come after uncovering details of the updates coming to the app.

How is WhatsApp changing?

Here are five possible changes that could be rolled out on WhatsApp very soon:

Detecting text in pictures on WhatsApp

Currently being beta tested, WhatsApp is trialling a feature that detects text in WhatsApp images so that you can copy and paste it.

The update will be useful for documents and forms and will save you from having to type out all of the details yourself.

Forwarding photos and videos on WhatsApp with a caption

Another possible WhatsApp update could be the ability to send pictures and videos to contacts with a caption, according to the Sun.

Blocking people on WhatsApp

WhatsApp wants to create a shortcut that makes it easier for users to block other users more quickly.

Move your WhatsApp history

WhatsApp is developing the ability to shuffle your WhatsApp chat history between Android phones without using Google Drive.

However, this update has not reached the Beta stage of the trial process yet.

New camera mode to record video more easily

Another update in the works includes a brand-new camera mode.

The aim of the new feature is to make it easier to record videos.

See five changes possibly coming to WhatsApp ( Canva) (Image: Canva)

Although, none of these updates are available to the public on WhatsApp yet and it is not clear when they will be rolled out on the app.

How do I install WhatsApp and is it free?





WhatsApp is available on IOS, Android and desktop.

All you need to do to install the messaging app on Android is go to the Google Play Store, search for WhatsApp Messenger and tap install.

You can then open WhatsApp, agree to the Terms of Service and register your phone number.

If you are an IOS user, you can find WhatsApp Messenger in the Apple App Store, then tap GET.

Then the steps are the same, open the app and agree to the Terms of Service and register your phone number.

If a backup of your chat exists, you can restore it and you can learn more about doing this via the WhatsApp website.

For your desktop, you can install the messenger app by downloading it from the Microsoft Store, Apple App Store, or WhatsApp website.

It will only work on your computers if its operating system is Windows 8.1 , macOS 10.11 or newer.