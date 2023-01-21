A RAIL firm, based in York, has launched a new 'Deal Finder' - offering customers inspiration, ideas and value getaways at their fingertips.

LNER's 'Deal Finder' is the latest enhancement to its mobile app making it simpler and smarter for those planning trips with the firm. It offers customers the opportunity to set their own budget and see a list of destinations available for them with the lowest available fares shown.

Once customers have selected the station they wish to travel from, they can either choose from the range of dates and times offered or add their own preferences. The 'Deal Finder' then does the hard work, browsing through a huge range of journeys to reveal a list of the best value destinations they could discover across the 956-mile LNER route.

Danny Gonzalez, chief digital and innovation Officer at LNER, said: “This fantastic new addition to our award-winning app now gives people an even greater choice and flexibility when it comes to planning their trips and it will also save them time."

Deals cover single or return journeys on LNER services in both first class and standard.

The LNER App won the App of the Year Award at the 2022 UK Business Tech Awards.