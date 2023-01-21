THE search is now on for Miss Yorkshire 2023 - as the competition is calling for entries from across the county.

Regional heat organisers, The Agency Group UK, has launched this year's contest to find someone aged between 16 and 28 to follow in the shoes of last year's winner - Millie Hinchliffe from Leeds.

A spokesperson for the event said: "The contest format will include rounds requiring each contestant to wear a cocktail or ball dress, sportswear and a black dress, all outfits of their choice. There will also be a Personality round – which involves prejudging. "

The winner of Miss Yorkshire will automatically qualify for the finals of Miss England. Those in the runners-up places will qualify for the semi-finals of Miss England.

In 2022, this included Bio-chemistry student, Jennifer Carless, who won the title of Miss East Yorkshire.

Anyone wishing to enter this year's contest should email the team on - supermodel@btclick.com