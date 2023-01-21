A BRAND new six-a-side football league in York is calling on players to come and join in the fun.

Footballers in the city are being urged to sign up the new Leisure Leagues as they look for a way to get fit in 2023 – whether they are part of a team already or not.

Leisure Leagues has a new league kicking off soon at York St John University on a Sunday - and there are spaces for both individual players and teams.

The league gives players given the chance to work off those post-Christmas pounds for around £4 each a week per player, as well as being given the chance to compete for a host of top prizes.

Leisure Leagues new business executive, Shakeil Barrett said he was excited to see the league kick off. He said “We are very proud to be kicking off our league in York and grateful for all the support we have had so far.

"We look forward to seeing everyone who wants to maintain their New Year’s resolutions."

The league is fully affiliated and will see qualified referees officiate the games, with all equipment provided.

Anyone who wants more information on the league can ring 0333 123 2340 or visit the Leisure Leagues website.