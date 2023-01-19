POLICE have been out in force in York city centre.

Specially trained officers were out talking to members of the public yesterday (January 18) as part of Project Servator or 'unpredictable policing' which launched in North Yorkshire nearly five years ago.

READ MORE: York grandmother wins TV gameshow with grandson



Police Project Servator officers at York Railway Station in York city centre (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A police spokesman said: "A huge thank you to British Transport Police for working so closely with us on deployment."

READ MORE: Popular North Yorkshire farm shop and cafe up for top award

"Our specially trained officers deploy at anytime, in any weather and can pop up anywhere. If you see us out and about, please come and say hello. We can tell you all about the work we do and how you can help."

Police Project Servator officers in Blossom Street in York city centre (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Police say the scheme is a mix of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, plain clothes work, and work with businesses, community organisations and the public, and the scheme has since been adopted by other forces around the country.

Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.