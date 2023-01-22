It is only January and already we have had the first floods of the year. No doubt there will be worse to come.

As ever, when the River Ouse floods, there are calls for the river to be dredged. The Environment Agency, however, never seems to be that keen.

Press reader Lars Kramm set out why, in a letter published last week.

He quoted the report that a technical manager at the Environment Agency presented at a city council meeting in the wake of the 2015 floods. Dredging might work on the Foss, which was a relatively small water course with a slow flow speed, the report said.

But it continued: “Of course, if you dredge one area it makes it worse for another.

“The difference it would make in the Ouse is negligible. And the cost if you try to dredge the Ouse as well as the effectiveness would just outweigh any benefits that you would get from it. The Ouse is a massive river. It’s self-cleaning. The most efficient way of dredging a river is to let it do itself, and the Ouse can do that because it is big, it can flow.”

Well, we certainly all saw that during the recent floods.

There has been dredging on the River Ouse in the not-too-distant past, however - we know that, because we have a great photo of a dredger at work near Lendal Bridge in May, 1972.

A dredger at work on the River Ouse near Lendal Bridge, May 25, 1972 (Image: Newsquest)

But it is true that the Foss has been more regularly dredged than the Ouse.

The most famous dredger to ply the river was undoubtedly the barge Reklaw. It was owned by coal and building supplies merchant JH Walker (Reklaw is Walker spelled backwards).

The barge was commissioned by Walker’s - which had been established from a base in Layerthorpe in 1906 - in 1925, and was for many years a familiar site on both the Ouse and the Foss, sometimes working as a sand and gravel barge, and sometimes as a dredger.

By the late 1990s its dredging days were over. The barge seems to have been used for a while to provide boat trips for people with disabilities. But we’re not sure what happened to it after that. Do any readers know?

JH Walker moved from Layerthorpe to Foss Islands Road, where it continued supplying builders’ materials until the site was bought by Travis Perkins in 2004.