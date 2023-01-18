Police are said to be dealing with an incident in the Tang Hall area of York.

Witnesses report seeing lots of police vehicles and a fire engine in the Melrosegate and Fifth Avenue area of Tang Hall, York, tonight (Wednesday, January 18).

One resident told The Press: "When I got to the street I wasn't able to get home from picking up my son from nursery.

"I was forced to walk down a snicket in the pitch dark.

"It was clearly quite serious. There were numerous police officers, a fire engine and ambulance attending.

"It was clearly quite a serious incident. There's still blue flashing lights."

The resident said she thought the incident had started at about 4.45pm.

The Press has asked North Yorkshire Police for more details.

More to follow.